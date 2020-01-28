Video: Time-lapse of Clouds Over Kīlauea Iki Crater

By Big Island Now
January 28, 2020, 3:49 PM HST (Updated January 28, 2020, 3:49 PM)
National Parks Service volunteer Janice Wei captured a mesmerizing sky just after sunrise over Kīlauea Iki Overlook in Volcanoes National Park on Jan. 23, 2020.

Volcanoes National Park posted the video on Facebook, which showed an inversion of clouds dancing over the crater.

Timelapse of Kīlauea Iki Crater inversion cloud

We love view! That's why we encourage vistiors to get here early in the morning, not just to avoid the crowds, but to behold the breathtaking views of your park in the morning light. NPS Volunteer Janice Wei shared this astounding timelapse she shot right after sunrise on January 23, 2020.

Posted by Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park on Monday, January 27, 2020

