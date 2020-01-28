Video: Time-lapse of Clouds Over Kīlauea Iki Crater

Timelapse of Kīlauea Iki Crater inversion cloud

We love view! That's why we encourage vistiors to get here early in the morning, not just to avoid the crowds, but to behold the breathtaking views of your park in the morning light. NPS Volunteer Janice Wei shared this astounding timelapse she shot right after sunrise on January 23, 2020.

Posted by Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park on Monday, January 27, 2020