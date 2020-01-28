Small Craft AdvisoryJanuary 28, 2020, 5:30 PM HST (Updated January 28, 2020, 4:34 PM)
3:34 PM HST Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY
What: Seas 7 to 11 feet expected.
Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.