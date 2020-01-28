Police Identify Hit And Run Victim

The victim of a hit and run that occurred last week on Hawai‘i Island has been identified.

Benito Charles Segura III, of Vancouver British Columbia, Canada, died after being struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene Highway 137, roughly 0.1 miles east of the Highway 137/Pahoa-Kalapana Road intersection. The incident occurred on Jan. 22, 2020.

Segura was 45 years old.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is renewing a request asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have any information relative to the identity of the responsible driver, to contact Officer Jared Cabatu of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo.