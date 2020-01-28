Officials Needed for Upcoming Track and Field Season

Officials Needed for Upcoming Track and Field SeasonJanuary 28, 2020, 5:00 PM HST (Updated January 28, 2020, 4:33 PM)
The Big Island Interscholastic Federation Track and Field season will begin in roughly six weeks.
Volunteers are needed to help make the season happen, including volunteer officials. A free hands-on training workshop for officials will be held at the Waiakea High School Track on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Whether you are a parent who would like to learn more about the rules and officiating, a coach or assistant coach who works with the youth, or an official/aspiring official, this workshop should prove helpful. Officiating is a vital part of competition.
Those interested can call Tom Chun, president of the officials’ association, at 808-640-6046 or send an email to [email protected] with any questions. Those interested can also simply show up to the workshop.