Officials Needed for Upcoming Track and Field Season

The Big Island Interscholastic Federation Track and Field season will begin in roughly six weeks.

Volunteers are needed to help make the season happen, including volunteer officials. A free hands-on training workshop for officials will be held at the Waiakea High School Track on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Three of the veteran offici als from O‘ahu will be in attendance to train anyone willing to learn the basics and help with the track and field season this year, which runs approximately from mid-March through mid-May.

Whether you are a parent who would like to learn more about the rules and officiating, a coach or assistant coach who works with the youth, or an official/aspiring official, this workshop should prove helpful. Officiating is a vital part of competition.

Those interested can call Tom Chun, president of the officials’ association, at 808-640-6046 or send an email to [email protected] with any questions. Those interested can also simply show up to the workshop.