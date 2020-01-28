January 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.