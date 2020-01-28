January 28, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments