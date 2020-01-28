January 28, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 28, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com