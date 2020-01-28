H.N. Greenwell Store Museum Closed Through February

Kona Historical Society is temporarily closing its H.N. Greenwell Store Museum to accommodate for staff training, preservation projects and exhibit maintenance.

The closure begins Tuesday, Jan. 28 and lasts through the entire month of February.

However, the public is still welcome to attend the Portuguese Stone Oven Bread Baking Program, which happens from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays in the pasture below the store museum and the Society’s Kalukalu Headquarters in the city of Kealakekua.

This free program celebrates Portuguese contributions to Kona’s ranching heritage and perpetuates the art of baking of Portuguese bread in the traditional way by giving the public the opportunity to roll dough with the Society’s team of employees and volunteers. Each loaf of bread costs $8. Bread sales begin around 12:45 p.m. and go until everything is sold out.

The Society’s Kona Coffee Living History Farm in Captain Cook is also open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, as well as on the last Saturday of each month for Holoholo Saturdays, when Hawai‘i residents get free admission to the farm.

This historic 5.5-acre working coffee and macadamia nut farm is significant for its association with the development of coffee farming in the Kona districts and for its illustration of the gradual process of acculturation of immigrants to Hawai‘i. It is an amazingly intact example of the typical structures that shape the coffee farm lifestyle and technology used from 1900-1950 by Kona coffee farmers. This unique living history farm provides the public the chance to see the process of cultivation, harvest and maintenance, as well as experience the final product of Kona coffee and the unique cultural traditions that comprise of Kona’s rich history.

Kona Historical Society is a community-based, nonprofit organization and Smithsonian Museum affiliate that has spent the past four decades collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the Kona districts and their rich cultural heritage within Hawai‘i.

For more information, call Kona Historical Society at 808-323-3222 or visit www.konahistorical.org. To get the latest updates regarding Kona Historical Society programs, historic sites and special events, “LIKE” Kona Historical Society on Facebook.