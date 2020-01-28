DUIs, Major Traffic Incidents up in 2020

By Big Island Now
January 28, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated January 27, 2020, 4:04 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Jan. 20 through Jan. 26, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 87 DUI arrests compared with 73 during the same period last year, an increase of 19.2%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua11
North Hilo00
South Hilo729
Puna612
Ka’u02
Kona1036
South Kohala17
North Kohala00
Island Total2587
There have been 74 major accidents so far this year compared with 60 during the same period last year, an increase of 23.3%.

To date, there have been three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities compared with two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 50% for fatal crashes and 50% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

