DUIs, Major Traffic Incidents up in 2020

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Jan. 20 through Jan. 26, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 87 DUI arrests compared with 73 during the same period last year, an increase of 19.2%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 1 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 7 29 Puna 6 12 Ka’u 0 2 Kona 10 36 South Kohala 1 7 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 25 87

There have been 74 major accidents so far this year compared with 60 during the same period last year, an increase of 23.3%.

To date, there have been three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities compared with two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 50% for fatal crashes and 50% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.