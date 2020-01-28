Bystander Rescues Woman From Waters at Green Sands Beach

A Good Samaritan pulled a woman from the waters at Green Sands Beach and brought her safely to shore.

At approximately 1:33 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020, the Hawai‘i County Fire Department was called to Green Sands Beach on a report of a rescue. When they first arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old woman sitting on Green Sands Beach unable to make her way to the top of the trail.

Firefighters later learned that the woman was pulled from the water by a Good Samaritan and brought to shore. She was initially unresponsive in the water but regained consciousness before responders arrived.

Two fire rescue specialists safely removed her from the beach to the top of Green Sands Beach trailhead. They were met by Chopper 2’s flight medical crew, who after assessing her condition and treating her, transported her to Kona Community Hospital.

The identity of the Good Samaritan is not known.