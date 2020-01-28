ACLU to Host Free Advocacy Training

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Hawai‘i will be hosting a free advocacy training slated to be simultaneously telecast on Hawai‘i Island, Kaua‘i, Maui and O‘ahu — on Feb. 8, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The training coincides with the start of the 2020 Legislative Session and aims to teach the public about the most pressing issues facing the state, what the ACLU of Hawai‘i hopes to accomplish this year and how people can get involved.

“We’ve got big plans for this year’s Legislative Session — but we need all hands on deck” said ACLU of Hawai‘i Smart Justice Campaign Director Monica Espitia. “We’re going in strong by training and talking to folks across the state. With the upcoming advocacy trainings, we want people to feel empowered, equipped and ready to join us in the movement as we tackle outdated and disproven policies.”

This year, the ACLU of Hawai‘i released a Legislative Agenda detailing policy priorities and goals.

The ACLU of Hawai‘i will defend against attempts to reinforce the state’s outdated and disproven approach to corrections, push for transparency in the prosecutor’s office, and oppose measures that criminalize poverty. The affiliate will also work with local allies to protect and advance access to abortion, cap or eliminate school suspensions, support workplace fairness and equity, and advocate for increased protections against unwarranted invasions of privacy, both by the government and private entities.

RSVP for the Hawai‘i Island training here: https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action_attend/21534