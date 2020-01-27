January 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 27, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 27, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 27, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light east southeast. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light southeast wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
