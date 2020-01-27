January 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light east southeast. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.