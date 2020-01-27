January 27, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 27, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 27, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 27, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com