Indigo Dyeing Workshop at Volcano Art Center

Learn the process of creating with nature’s oldest natural dye, indigo. In this workshop, participants will use traditional methods of banding and folding in traditional and modern shibori styles to create patterns as they explore the alchemy of the plant pigment, indigo.

The Indigo Dyeing Fundamentals workshop happens on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Learn to dye natural fiber goods in a plant-derived indigo vat. Create Shibori resist patterns using folding, wrapping and clamping techniques, as well as how to control hue density with multiple dyeing submersions. You’ll also learn the basic fundamentals of the dyeing process. All dyestuff will be provided and the fabric is a natural fiber and sustainable. Each participant will leave with a new skill and understanding of Indigo Dye as well as their own finished sample pieces, a VAC press release said.

Participants may bring one to five small items of your own to dye, avoiding bulky or heavy pieces (towels, linens, yards of fabric, bedding, etc.), as vat space and time are limited. Items must be cotton, linen, hemp, silk or anything natural — no synthetics, as they accept the color the best. Pre-wash items for the best result.

The class fee is $55/$50 for VAC members plus a $30 fee, inclusive of supplies. No experience is necessary. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call Volcano Art Center at 808-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Waiho’olu’u ola: Living Color Dyery is a creative natural collective started by a husband, Justin (the alchemist) and a wife, Wai‘ala (the artist) duo who work together to share the magic and alchemy of natural living color dyes; including indigo, olena, avocado, hibiscus, etc.

Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a non-profit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.