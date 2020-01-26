Storytelling has several applications, including its own place in the practice of business.

Humans are hardwired for stories in a way that aids our memory and enhances empathy. What impact could that have on your reach and business growth?

West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center is offering a storytelling in business workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to explore that question. The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with registration at 8:45 a.m. It will be held at Hale Iako on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus, located at 73-970 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona. The fee to attend is $20.

Well crafted stories produce more authentic, clearer messages that will stand out among a sea of marketing and short attention spans. In this workshop will answer the questions of how to get started and build the most powerful narrative.