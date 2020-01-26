Small Craft Advisory Extended

Small Craft Advisory ExtendedJanuary 26, 2020, 3:42 PM HST (Updated January 26, 2020, 3:42 PM)
3:30 PM HST Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY
What: Seas 8 to 12 feet. East winds 10 to 20 knots, with higher gusts.
Affected Areas: All coastal Hawaiian waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.