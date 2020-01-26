National Park Hosts Mauna Loa Eruption Preparedness Program

In honor of Volcano Awareness Month, Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will host an evening program in the park’s amphitheater from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) geologist Frank Trusdell will present the current status of Mauna Loa, discuss potential volcanic hazards based on past eruptions and describe how HVO is preparing for the next eruption of Earth’s largest active volcano.

In 2019, the Volcano Alert Level for Mauna Loa was elevated from “NORMAL” to “ADVISORY” due to increased seismicity and deformation at the volcano. This alert level does not mean an eruption is imminent, but it is a fact that Mauna Loa, which has erupted 33 times since 1843 (most recently in 1984), will erupt again.

The program will offer advice on what actions to take in the case of an eruption of Mauna Loa.