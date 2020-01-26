January 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light east southeast. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.