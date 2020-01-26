January 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 26, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 26, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 26, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light east southeast. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov