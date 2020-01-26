January 26, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 26, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 26, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 26, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com