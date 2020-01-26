January 26, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.