High Surf Closes Beaches, Water Access in West Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service high surf advisory continues for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island for Kohala, Kona, and Kā‘u Districts through Monday.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Due to the high surf advisory, the following are issued:

Ocean Safety officials report Kua Bay is closed Sunday

Kahalu‘u, La‘aloa and Hapuna Beach Parks will remain open, however, water entry will remain closed today.

Please be advised that other beaches may be closed without notice.

Beach-goers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect until 6 p.m. HST Sunday evening.

What: Seas 9 to 14 feet. East to northeast winds 10 to 25 knots, strongest through the Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, as well as the waters south of the Big Island.

Affected Areas: All coastal Hawaiian waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.