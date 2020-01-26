High Surf Closes Beaches, Water Access in West Hawai‘i

High Surf Closes Beaches, Water Access in West Hawai‘iJanuary 26, 2020, 10:59 AM HST (Updated January 26, 2020, 10:59 AM)
The National Weather Service high surf advisory continues for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island for Kohala, Kona, and Kā‘u Districts through Monday.
A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.
Due to the high surf advisory, the following are issued:
- Ocean Safety officials report Kua Bay is closed Sunday
- Kahalu‘u, La‘aloa and Hapuna Beach Parks will remain open, however, water entry will remain closed today.
Please be advised that other beaches may be closed without notice.
Beach-goers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
A small craft advisory also remains in effect until 6 p.m. HST Sunday evening.
What: Seas 9 to 14 feet. East to northeast winds 10 to 25 knots, strongest through the Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, as well as the waters south of the Big Island.
Affected Areas: All coastal Hawaiian waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.