Free Plant People Road Show Set For Kona

An event geared toward green thumbs is coming to Kona just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Local island nursery professionals are gathering to offer a large selection of plants and flowers at the Plant People Road Show from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Makaeo Pavilion at Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area.

Hailing from Ka‘u to Kapa‘au, 12 Big Island growers will be on hand to discuss plant varieties best suitable for your location at the bi-annual show and sale.

In addition, growers will offer cut blooming flower stems and plant selections geared for Valentine gift-giving. Admission is free.

Meet Chitose and Tsuyoshi Tsumura of C & T Products in Kea‘au, who offer many different varieties and colors of anthuriums—the long-lasting, heart-shaped blooms come in a variety of hues and are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Peter and Kay DeMello of DeMello Air Plants in Kona sell over 50 varieties of novel, easy-care air plants.

Jennifer Snyder and Bob Harris of OrchidPeople in Waimea have created warm-tolerant varieties of Cymbidium orchids that flower mauka to makai. Cymbidiums are prized for their multiple flowers on tall spikes.

Phoenicia and Bob Zeller of Pele’s Island Plants in Oceanview grow select and hard-to-find orchid varieties, assorted cactus and succulents. Find choices for the collector and hobbyist.

Susan Ruskin and Peter Berg of Quindembo Bamboo in Kapa‘au market many varieties of fast-growing, non-invasive, clumping varieties of bamboo to create an instantaneous or fast privacy hedge. The couple also offers ornamental and high-quality construction bamboos in addition to bamboos with edible shoots.

Sean Spellicy and Iris Viacrusis of Royal Palm Enterprises in Kurtistown sell fruit trees, ornamentals and water garden plants to upgrade your landscape.

In its eighth year, the Plant People Road Show offers two sales annually, around Valentine’s Day and Halloween. The direct, nursery-customer setting enables growers to meet the public and get feedback while providing expert growing guidance. For more information, call 808-987-3231.