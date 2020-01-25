NWS Issues High Surf Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for west facing shores for Kohala, Kona, and Ka‘ū Districts through Monday.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death. Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Beaches may be closed without notice.