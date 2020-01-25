January 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 25, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 25, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 25, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov