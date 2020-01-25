January 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.