Police Advise of New Traffic Pattern in Ka‘ū

Hawaiʻi County Police is advising motorists of a change to the traffic pattern on Pīkake Street in Ka‘ū.

As of Jan. 21, the Pīkake and Kamani Streets intersection in Pāhala was converted into a 4-way stop. Installation of signs, pavement markings, and additional lane striping by the Department of Public Works on Pīkake Street is expected to be completed today.

This change was implemented as a measure to facilitate safe pedestrian crossings within the school zone near Kaʻū High and Pāhala Elementary School.

Police will be monitoring the intersection to ensure compliance with traffic regulations. Stop sign violators are subject to a citation that carries a $97 fine.