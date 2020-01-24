Police Advise of New Traffic Pattern in Ka‘ū

By Big Island Now
January 24, 2020, 2:39 PM HST (Updated January 24, 2020, 2:39 PM)
×

Hawaiʻi County Police is advising motorists of a change to the traffic pattern on Pīkake Street in Ka‘ū.

As of Jan. 21, the Pīkake and Kamani Streets intersection in Pāhala was converted into a 4-way stop. Installation of signs, pavement markings, and additional lane striping by the Department of Public Works on Pīkake Street is expected to be completed today.

SPONSORED VIDEO

This change was implemented as a measure to facilitate safe pedestrian crossings within the school zone near Kaʻū High and Pāhala Elementary School.

Police will be monitoring the intersection to ensure compliance with traffic regulations. Stop sign violators are subject to a citation that carries a $97 fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments