Kahele Receives UH Alumni Volleyball Award

Majority Floor Leader Sen. Kai Kahele (D-Hilo) will be honored by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Men’s Volleyball program this Sunday with the Pae Makaukau Alumni Recognition Award.

Kahele was “deeply humbled” to receive the award.

“I have always been, and always will be, proud to have earned the privilege of being called a ‘Rainbow Warrior,'” he said. “My time playing volleyball at the University of Hawai‘i shaped who I am as a person today. The values of teamwork, hard work, dedication and perseverance are all traits that continue to guide me through every aspect of my life. I want to thank my coaches, former teammates, fellow alumni, boosters – especially the aunties who always made sure we were taken care of and well fed – and of course, the fans from across the state who continue to make the program the success it is today. I share this award and recognition with all of you.”

Kahele played for the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team from 1995-97. He was a three-year letterman and a member of back-to-back NCAA Championship tournament teams in 1995 and 1996.

During his senior year, he was recognized as the team’s Most Inspirational Player and was named a scholar-athlete. He is also a lifetime member of the school’s Letterwinners Club.

Kahele will receive his award at the 10th Annual A’o a Koa Scholarship Dinner on Jan. 26 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Kahele will also play in the Rainbow Warriors annual alumni match tonight at 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center, free admission.

Kahele is running for Congress. Incumbent Tulsi Gabbard decided not run for reelection as she fights for the Democratic nomination for US president.