January 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning.