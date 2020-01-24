January 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 24, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 24, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 24, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov