HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Jan. 24, 2020

As of Jan. 24, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i County Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Samuel T. Ahrens, 35, Kealakekua

Kalae K.K. Ahu, 39, Hilo

Jaysen E.A. Ahuna, 38, Hilo

Jazlyn K. Ahyo, 36, Pāhoa

Eugene Aiaj, 30, Hilo

Kafu N. Aikichy, 42, Hilo

Julie Aikichy-Samuel, 30, Hilo

Dustin Aina, 34, Pāhoa

Auston R. Aini, 35, Ocean View

Stoney D. Aiona-Aka, 56, Pāhoa

Charles A.H. Aiona, 46, Mountain View

Derek K. Aiona, 44, Mountain View

Leanalupualii H. Aipia-Dolan, 21, Honolulu, HI

Philip G.E. Aitchison, 38, Mountain View

Christopher M.L. Aiwohi-Kegler, 31, Hilo

Samuel O. Ajayi, 63, Ocean View

Kawika Akana, 32, Mountain View

Isaac D. Akau, 46, Kurtistown

Kevin K. Akeo, 55, Hilo

Aaron S. Aki, 32, Hilo

Kevin P.K. Aki, 55, Hilo

Everett K. Akimseu, 58, Hilo

Chas M. Akiona, 31, Hilo

Sunshine K. Akiona, 39, Ocean View

Jorji P. Akiona-Oden, 51, Moutain View

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.