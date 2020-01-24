HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Jan. 24, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Jan. 24, 2020January 24, 2020, 8:19 AM HST (Updated January 24, 2020, 8:19 AM)
As of Jan. 24, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i County Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
- Samuel T. Ahrens, 35, Kealakekua
- Kalae K.K. Ahu, 39, Hilo
- Jaysen E.A. Ahuna, 38, Hilo
- Jazlyn K. Ahyo, 36, Pāhoa
- Eugene Aiaj, 30, Hilo
- Kafu N. Aikichy, 42, Hilo
- Julie Aikichy-Samuel, 30, Hilo
- Dustin Aina, 34, Pāhoa
- Auston R. Aini, 35, Ocean View
- Stoney D. Aiona-Aka, 56, Pāhoa
- Charles A.H. Aiona, 46, Mountain View
- Derek K. Aiona, 44, Mountain View
- Leanalupualii H. Aipia-Dolan, 21, Honolulu, HI
- Philip G.E. Aitchison, 38, Mountain View
- Christopher M.L. Aiwohi-Kegler, 31, Hilo
- Samuel O. Ajayi, 63, Ocean View
- Kawika Akana, 32, Mountain View
- Isaac D. Akau, 46, Kurtistown
- Kevin K. Akeo, 55, Hilo
- Aaron S. Aki, 32, Hilo
- Kevin P.K. Aki, 55, Hilo
- Everett K. Akimseu, 58, Hilo
- Chas M. Akiona, 31, Hilo
- Sunshine K. Akiona, 39, Ocean View
- Jorji P. Akiona-Oden, 51, Moutain View
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.