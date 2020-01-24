HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Jan. 24, 2020

By Big Island Now
January 24, 2020, 8:19 AM HST (Updated January 24, 2020, 8:19 AM)
×

As of Jan. 24, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i County Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

  • Samuel T. Ahrens, 35, Kealakekua
  • Kalae K.K. Ahu, 39, Hilo
  • Jaysen E.A. Ahuna, 38, Hilo
  • Jazlyn K. Ahyo, 36, Pāhoa
  • Eugene Aiaj, 30, Hilo
  • Kafu N. Aikichy, 42, Hilo
  • Julie Aikichy-Samuel, 30, Hilo
  • Dustin Aina, 34, Pāhoa
  • Auston R. Aini, 35, Ocean View
  • Stoney D. Aiona-Aka, 56, Pāhoa
  • Charles A.H. Aiona, 46, Mountain View
  • Derek K. Aiona, 44, Mountain View
  • Leanalupualii H. Aipia-Dolan, 21, Honolulu, HI
  • Philip G.E. Aitchison, 38, Mountain View
  • Christopher M.L. Aiwohi-Kegler, 31, Hilo
  • Samuel O. Ajayi, 63, Ocean View
  • Kawika Akana, 32, Mountain View
  • Isaac D. Akau, 46, Kurtistown
  • Kevin K. Akeo, 55, Hilo
  • Aaron S. Aki, 32, Hilo
  • Kevin P.K. Aki, 55, Hilo
  • Everett K. Akimseu, 58, Hilo
  • Chas M. Akiona, 31, Hilo
  • Sunshine K. Akiona, 39, Ocean View
  • Jorji P. Akiona-Oden, 51, Moutain View

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments