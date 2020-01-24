Final Upland Game Bird Hunting at PTA

The season is wrapping up for upland game bird hunting at the US Army at Pohakuloa Training Area.

This weekend is the season’s final two days of the bird hunt for local hunters with valid PTA hunting permits in Keamuku Maneuver Area 1-3 (KMA 1,2,3). The hunt will open up at 6 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the PTA Hunting Facebook page. Officials advise that all hunters are required to use iSportsman to check in and out of hunting areas.

For questions regarding the hunt or iSportsman, call Brian Leo at 808-315-1545.