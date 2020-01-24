Bill Proposes Banning Sale of Fossil Fuel Cars in 2030

An O‘ahu representative has introduced legislation that proposes prohibiting the purchase of new gas-run cars in an effort to meet Hawai‘i Clean Energy Initiative goals.

According to Rep. Takashi Ohno’s (Nu‘uanu, Liliha, Pu‘unui, Alewa Heights) bill, this would be the last decade where gas-powered vehicles could be sold in Hawai‘i. House Bill 2593 would allow the sale of only electric, hydrogen, or hybrid vehicles by car dealerships starting in 2030. Re-sale of gas-powered, used vehicles as well as purchase of large commercial vehicles or buses would still be allowed.

“Seeing young leaders take the lead to protect our planet inspired me to make a strong statement on how Hawai‘i can be a model of clean energy,” Ohno said. “Future visitors to our state will see Hawai‘i’s roads full of green cars and understand how deeply our community cares for the planet we all share.”

Hawai‘i remains the most fossil-fuel and dependent state. The Hawai‘i Clean Energy Initiative seeks to achieve 100% clean energy by 2045, including reducing the state’s overall ground transportation fossil fuel use by 385 million gallons per year.