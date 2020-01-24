Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: Jan. 25-31

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has released a list of lane closures islandwide for the week of Jan. 25-31. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Ka‘ū

The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

Closure of a single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 34 and 42, in the vicinity of the northern boundary of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SPONSORED VIDEO

North Kona

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 28, between the Pu Wa‘awa‘a Ranch Road and the scenic lookout, on Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

South Kona

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 91 and 98, Kipahoehoe Natural Area Reserve to Haleili Road, on Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Waimea

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 8 and 14, Kamakoa Bridge #2 to Saddle Road Rte. 190 East Exit, on Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

North Hilo

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 25, Maulua Bridge to Kihalani Bridge on Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Pa‘auilo

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Pa‘auilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Papa‘aloa

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 25 and 29, Kilau Bridge to Moonlight Road, on Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

North Kohala

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 22 and 26, Maulili Loop to Makapala Road, on Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).