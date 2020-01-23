Vehicle Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Puna

An unidentified male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Puna District.

Hawai‘i County Police responded to the incident on Highway 137/Pāhoa-Kalapana Road intersection at 11:28 p.m. on Jan. 22. Through their investigations, they determined the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking along Highway 137.

The driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was unresponsive when officers arrived, and he was later pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center at 3:37 a.m. The identification of the victim is still pending.

Police believe alcohol and inattention were factors in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information relative to the identity of the responsible driver, to contact Officer Jared Cabatu of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-961-2339.

This is the third traffic fatality this year compared to second at this time last year.