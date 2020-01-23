Learn About Mauna Loa During Volcano Awareness Month

Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will host an evening program in the park’s amphitheater on Jan. 29, 2020, from 6–7 p.m in honor of Volcano Awareness Month.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) geologist Frank Trusdell will present the current status of Mauna Loa, discuss potential volcanic hazards based on past eruptions and describe how HVO is preparing for the next eruption of Earth’s largest active volcano.

In 2019, the Volcano Alert Level for Mauna Loa was elevated from “normal” to “advisory” due to increased seismicity and deformation at the volcano. This alert level does not mean an eruption is imminent, but it is a fact that Mauna Loa, which has erupted 33 times since 1843 will erupt again. The last eruption occurred in 1984.

For more information contact Keola Awong at 808-328-2326 at ext. 1212, or visit https://www.nps.gov/puho.