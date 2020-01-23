January 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 23, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 23, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 23, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov