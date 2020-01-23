January 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.