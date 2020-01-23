Hotel Revenue, Occupancy Numbers for 2019

Hotel occupancy and revenue numbers went up across the state in 2019.

Hawai‘i hotels concluded the year with growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy compared to 2018, according to a report from the Hawai‘i Tourism Association (HTA). Hotels had the highest RevPAR and ADR during 2019 in comparison to other top US markets.

According to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by HTA, statewide RevPAR rose to $229 (+3.6%), with ADR at $283 (+2.5%) and occupancy of 81.2 percent (+0.9 percentage points) in 2019.

HTA’s Tourism Research Division issued the report’s findings utilizing data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

In 2019, statewide hotel room revenues of $4.49 billion were 1.8 percent higher than in 2018. There were nearly 356,000 fewer available room nights (-1.8%) and more than 111,000 fewer occupied room nights (- 0.7%) compared to a year ago. Several hotel properties across the state were closed for renovation or had rooms out of service for renovation during 2019.

Luxury Class properties reported RevPAR of $431 (+4.0%), with ADR at $567 (+1.9%) and occupancy of 76 percent (+1.5 percentage points). Midscale & Economy Class hotels reported RevPAR of $144 (-0.7%), with ADR at $177 (-0.5%) and occupancy of 81.2 percent (-0.2 percentage points).

Comparison to Top U.S. Markets

In comparison to other top US markets, hotels in the Hawaiian Islands earned the highest RevPAR at $229 during 2019, followed by New York City at $220 (-3.5%) and San Francisco/San Mateo at $206 (+4.2%).

Hawai‘i also led the US markets in ADR at $283, followed by New York City at $255 (-2.4%) and San Francisco/San Mateo at $251 (+4.1%). The Hawaiian Islands ranked third for occupancy at 81.2 percent, with New York City topping the list at 86.2 percent (-1 percentage points), followed by San Francisco/San Mateo at 82 percent (+0.1 percentage points).

Hotel Results by County

In 2019, otels on the Island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR growth to $205 (+6.6%), with increases in both ADR to $267 (+3.2%) and occupancy of 77.1 percent (+2.5 percentage points).

Maui County hotels led Hawai‘i’s four island counties in RevPAR at $310 (+5.8%), with ADR at $399 (+3.4%) and occupancy of 77.7 percent (+1.7 percentage points).

O‘ahu hotels earned higher RevPAR of $203 compared to 2018 (+2.5%), with ADR at $241 (+2.0%) and occupancy of 84.2 percent (+0.4 percentage points).

Kaua‘i hotels’ RevPAR decreased to $216 (-3.4%), with declines in both ADR to $283 (-1.8%) and occupancy of 76.3 percent (-1.2 percentage points).