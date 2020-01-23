High Surf Warning Extended to Friday

The National Weather Service has extended the high surf warning for west facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala through Kona to Ka‘u Districts through Friday morning.

No beaches are closed at this time.

A high surf warning means large breaking surf, shore break, and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death. Surf is expected to increase eight to 12 feet.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.

Beaches may be closed without notice.