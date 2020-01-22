Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect

Hawai‘i County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary in Kea‘au.

The incident occurred on Jan. 19 at a residence in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. The photo above is a still image captured on video surveillance and depicts the suspect on the victim’s property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Alipate Moleni of Puna Patrol at 808-935-3311.