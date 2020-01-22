Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Wanted Woman

Hawai‘i County Police Department’s Area II Special Enforcement Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman.

Josephine Miranda is wanted on several bench warrants for criminal contempt of court. She is described as 5-feet-7-inches and 130 pounds. Police say she is known to frequent Hilo.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Marco K. Segobia of the Special Enforcement Unit at 808-936-6082.