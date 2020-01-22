January 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light south southwest wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.