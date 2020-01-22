January 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 22, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 22, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Waimea
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light south southwest wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov