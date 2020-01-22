January 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 22, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

