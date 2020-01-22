January 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.