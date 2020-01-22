January 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 22, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 22, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
South East
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com