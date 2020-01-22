High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

By Big Island Now
January 22, 2020, 10:31 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2020, 10:31 AM)
×

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala through Kona to Ka`u Districts through Thursday.

A high surf warning means large breaking surf, shore break and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are issued:

  • Surf is expected to increase 4 to 8 feet this afternoon and increase to warning levels starting tonight.
  • Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
  • Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
  • Beaches may be closed without notice.
  • Secure personal property at this time that may become impacted by high surf.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments