High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big IslandJanuary 22, 2020, 10:31 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2020, 10:31 AM)
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala through Kona to Ka`u Districts through Thursday.
A high surf warning means large breaking surf, shore break and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death.
Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are issued:
- Surf is expected to increase 4 to 8 feet this afternoon and increase to warning levels starting tonight.
- Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
- Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
- Beaches may be closed without notice.
- Secure personal property at this time that may become impacted by high surf.