Te ‘E‘a O Te Turama and Fun to Jump Kona will present Heiva I Hawaii 2020 on Feb. 14th, 15th and 16th at Hale Halawai in Kailua-Kona.

In the 9th year of the event, Te ‘E‘a O Te Turama once again hosts groups from all over Hawai`i and shares cultural dance and musical traditions. From drum dances to melodic ‘Ahuroa, cultural artisans and one kine grinds, this is one event not to be missed.

The event is open to the public with no entry fee. Friday night features the Mr. & Miss Heiva I Hawaii Beauty Pageant from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tahitian dance solo, couple and group competition will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with Polynesian artists and crafters, food vendors and Fun to Jump Kona’s inflatables and giant water slide.

The drums are loud, the hips are shaking and the Polynesian culture is alive and well in Kailua-Kona.