Hawaiʻi Football Hires Todd Graham

Todd Graham will be the 24th coach of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa‘s football team.

Athletics Director David Matlin announced the hire Tuesday.

Graham comes to UH Mānoa with 12 years of head coaching experience at the FBS level, most recently with Arizona State, where he led the Sun Devils to five bowl appearances in six years. He has an overall head coaching record of 95-61 (.609) with stops at Rice (2006), Tulsa (2007–10), Pittsburgh (2011) and ASU (2012–17).

In 12 years as a head coach, 10 of his teams appeared in bowl games, won four conference divisional titles and three finished the season nationally ranked. He earned two conference coach of the year awards with Rice (2006) and ASU (2013).

In 2010, his team from Tulsa defeated Hawaiʻi 62-35 in the Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl.

Graham succeeds Nick Rolovich who left this month to lead Washington State University after four years of coaching his alma mater.