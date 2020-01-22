DUI Report for Jan. 13-20, 2020

During the week of Jan. 13, 2020, through Jan. 19, 2020, Hawai‘i County Police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 62 DUI arrests compared with 46 during the same period last year an increase of 34.8%. The numbers of arrests by district were:

There have been 56 major accidents so far this year compared with 41 during the same period last year, an increase of 36.6 percent.

To date, there was one fatal crash, resulting in one fatality, compared with two fatal crashes, resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 50% for fatal crashes, and 50% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.