County Schedules Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

The county will be hosting its household hazardous waste collection events in February.

The Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events, at no charge to the public, so households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both public health and the environment.

The first collection will take place on Feb. 1, 2020, at the Waiākea High School Parking Lot B (entry via Po‘okela Parkway) from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The second event will take place on Feb. 8, 2020, at the Kealakehe High School Parking Lot (entry via Pū‘ohulihuli Street), also from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Acceptable household hazardous waste includes automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and pesticides. Reusable latex paint will be not be accepted at the Hilo and Kailua-Kona events.

For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste, visit: http://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/household-hazardous-waste/. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling.

These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are prohibited by law. No latex paint, no electronic waste, and no tires will be accepted.

Those unable to attend the Hilo or Kailua-Kona HHW collection events, the next scheduled collection events for Hilo and Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) will be in August 2020.

For any questions regarding these HHW collection events, contact Chris Chin-Chance, Recycling Specialist with the Department of Environmental Management, at 961-8554, or email [email protected]