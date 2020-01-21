Thousands of Pounds of Debris Removed from Ka‘ū Coastline

By Big Island Now
January 21, 2020, 10:08 AM HST (Updated January 21, 2020, 10:08 AM)
×

Volunteers and have collected 1,148 pounds of marine debris so far this year along the Ka‘ū coastline, Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund posted on social media.

According to the HWF Facebook page, last year alone, HWF and volunteers removed over 55,000 pounds from remote and rocky shorelines on Hawai‘i Island (plus over 26,000 pounds from Maui).

For more information on cleanups and how to get involved, visit: https://www.wildhawaii.org.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Already in 2020, dozens of volunteers have helped to remove 1,448 lbs of #marinedebris from two cleanups along the Ka‘ū…

Posted by Hawaii Wildlife Fund on Monday, January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 4 )
View Comments