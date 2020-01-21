Thousands of Pounds of Debris Removed from Ka‘ū Coastline

Volunteers and have collected 1,148 pounds of marine debris so far this year along the Ka‘ū coastline, Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund posted on social media.

According to the HWF Facebook page, last year alone, HWF and volunteers removed over 55,000 pounds from remote and rocky shorelines on Hawai‘i Island (plus over 26,000 pounds from Maui).

For more information on cleanups and how to get involved, visit: https://www.wildhawaii.org.