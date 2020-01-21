3:41 PM HST Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY

What: Seas 10 to 15 feet expected.

Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.