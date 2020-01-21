No Injuries Reported After Kea‘au House Fire

No injuries were reported after a Kea‘au house fire Monday afternoon.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department initially responded to a report of a structure fire at 5:04 p.m. when neighbors in the area of Pikake Street called 911. When crews arrived on scene they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

“An energized power line across the driveway, blocked access and delayed entry to the fire,” officials say.

Hawaiian Electric was called to the scene. Once they deenergized the power line, fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 40 minutes. HFD personnel remained on scene until the arrival of fire inspector. Fire under investigation.