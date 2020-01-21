January 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 21, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 21, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 21, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers before 10am. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov