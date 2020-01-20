Small Craft AdvisoryJanuary 20, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 20, 2020, 3:15 AM)
‹
›×
3:24 PM HST Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY
What: East winds up to 25 knots and seas up to 12 feet.
Affected Areas: All Hawaiian Waters.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.