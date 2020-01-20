Small Craft Advisory

By Big Island Now
January 20, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 20, 2020, 3:15 AM)
×

3:24 PM HST Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu 

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

What: East winds up to 25 knots and seas up to 12 feet.

Affected Areas: All Hawaiian Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments