‘January Breeze’ Comes to Kona Friday

The West Hawai’i County Band is offering a free concert in Kailua-Kona this week.

A 20-plus-piece concert band, WHCB will play its “January Breeze” show on Friday, Jan. 24 starting at 6:30 p.m. The concert is located at Hale Halawai County Park on Ali’i Drive.

Music will be selected from the band’s repertoire of marches, jazz tunes, film scores and Hawaiian traditional tunes. Live band music is performed by musicians from all walks of life who live right here in the community.

This concert series is brought to the public in part by the County of Hawai’i Parks and Recreation Department and the West Hawai’i County Band Friends. For more information visit the band’s website.