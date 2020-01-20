January 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

M.L.King Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

M.L.King Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.